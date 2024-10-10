Weekend Preview: October 11th & 12th

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts look to begin their weekend on the road and return home for Fan Appreciation Night!

Friday, October 11th at London:

The Colts face off against their first Western Conference team of the season on Friday night when they visit the 2024 OHL Champions. This game marks the first of two matchups against the Knights. Newly acquired forward, Dalyn Wakely is expected to make his Colts debut Friday night, suiting up in his 200th career OHL game. Historically the Colts of the past have struggled to grab two points at Budweiser Gardens. The last Colts came on February 8th, 2018 with the Colts earning the 8-4 victory. The Knights make their only visit to Barrie on Thursday, February 13th, click here for tickets.

Saturday, October 12 vs Brampton:

The Brampton Steelheads are back in town already with the Colts looking for revenge with their only home game of the week. Brampton grabbed the 4-1 victory last Thursday night at Sadlon Arena, Emil Hemming scored the lone Colts goal. The Colts will be having Fan Appreciation Night with a $5 happy hour*, $1 hot dogs* and post-game autographs on the concourse. Click here to grab tickets.

*denotes pregame only

Other news:

The Barrie Colts acquired overage forward and Edmonton Oilers prospect, Dalyn Wakely from the North Bay Battalion on Thursday morning.

Parker Vaughan was named to Team Red for Hockey Canada at the U17 World Championships in Sarnia from November 3rd to 9th.

