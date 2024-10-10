Colts & Battalion Complete Trade

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts have acquired Dalyn Wakely from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for Shamar Moses and two draft selections.

Barrie Receives:

Dalyn Wakely

North Bay Receives:

Shamar Moses

2025 4th Round (OTT)

2027 5th Round (NIA)

Wakely, a 2004-born forward from Port Hope, ON was a recent 6th Round 192nd Overall Selection by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 NHL Draft. An impressive 2023-24 season saw Wakely surpass the 100-point mark with 39 goals and 65 assists, finishing third in the entire OHL. Off the ice, Dalyn received the Canadian Hockey League's Humanitarian of the Year Award for his efforts in creating "Wake's Sake.

"Dalyn is someone we have admired for multiple seasons being on the opposite side. We have seen him a lot throughout our matchups against North Bay and he has worked his way into being one of the most complete players in our league. Adding someone with such a high skillset and character to our group will be a big piece in building towards our goals. Having him on our side is something we're really looking forward to and our fans should be excited about." Commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson

"This move was built to make our team better this season. It's always tough giving up one of your younger players in Shamar but we feel this deal will help our group's goals for this season. We would like to wish Shamar and his family the best of luck moving forward in North Bay.

Dalyn Wakely is expected to arrive this afternoon in Barrie and has chosen to wear #81.

