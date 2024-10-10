CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for October on CHL TV

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for October on CHL TV (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans worldwide throughout the 2024-25 season as a 'freeview' on CHL TV.

The CHL Game of the Week on CHL TV officially gets underway on Friday, October 11, with projected 2025 NHL Draft first-round pick Porter Martone (5G-8A in 5 GP), Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf (4G-6A in 5 GP), 2025 NHL Draft prospect Jack Ivankovic (4-0-0 record, 1.71 GAA & .936 SV% in 5 GP) and the No.1-ranked Brampton Steelheads at home to the OHL's league-leading Windsor Spitfires, who have yet to lose in regulation this season thanks in part to the play of Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree (2G-7A in 4 GP) and the first-overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Ethan Belchetz (4G-4A in 5 GP).

The following week, on Saturday, October 19, the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts and No.6-ranked Rimouski Océanic along with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford (3G-8A in 4 GP) will return home for the first time in 2024-25, as they welcome the Val-d'Or Foreurs to Rimouski for the club's home opener. The latter will mark the first time fans will see the new renovations and upgrades done to the Colisée Financière Sun Life ahead of next spring's 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski.

As we approach the end of the month, on Thursday, October 24, the Erie Otters and their talented crop of prospects including 2025 NHL Draft prospect Malcolm Spence (1G-3A in 4 GP), Anaheim Ducks prospect Carey Terrance (2G-1A in 4 GP), and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak (2G-1A in 2 GP) will travel north to face the Barrie Colts and their pair of 2024 NHL first-round picks Cole Beaudoin (2G-3A in 3 GP) of the Utah Hockey Club and Emil Hemming (2G-3A in 5 GP) of the Dallas Stars.

Lastly, to cap off the month of October, on Monday, October 28, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Miroslav Holinka (1G-2A in 3 GP), St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jecho (1G-1A in 3 GP), and WHL rookie Joe Iginla (1G-1A in 5 GP) faceoff against the Tri-City Americans, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Jackson Smith (0G-5A in 5 GP), Utah Hockey Club prospect Terrell Goldsmith (2 GP), and Colorado Avalanche prospect Maxmilian Curran (3 GP).

Viewers can watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

Available to viewers from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is the league's streaming platform and it features more than 2,100 regular season and playoff games from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Only on CHL TV can fans watch more than 200 NHL prospects and future NHL stars including many of the top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects compete nightly.

CHL Game of the Week - October 2024 - Broadcast Schedule

Fri. Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Windsor Spitfires vs. Brampton Steelheads on CHL TV

Sat. Oct. 19 at 4:00 p.m. ET - Val-d'Or Foreurs vs. Rimouski Océanic on CHL TV

Thurs. Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Erie Otters vs. Barrie Colts on CHL TV

Mon. Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m. PT - Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Tri-City Americans on CHL TV

