Challenger and Ambrosio Selected to Represent Hockey Canada in U17 World Hockey Challenge

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf and represent their home country in international competition has shown itself for two Erie Otters rookies.

Tyler Challenger and Lucas Ambrosio were selected to play for Team Canada White and Team Canada Red, respectively, at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, ON. The pair of Otters selected represent 44 total players announced this afternoon by Hockey Canada, with 21 coming from the Ontario Hockey League.

Challenger, the Otters first round pick in this past Spring's OHL Priority Selection, has been an impressive piece so far for Erie, especially in his ability to win key battles in the corners and play a true, power-forward game.

"Being selected for the U17 roster means the world to me," Challenger said. "Growing up as a kid I always dreamed of playing for Team Canada and to be part of such a great organization. I'm super excited to play for Canada and I can't wait to get started."

Ambrosio was selected by the Otters in the second round of this past Spring's OHL Priority Selection and has been a key member of a strong Erie blue-line, impressing with his strength in the defensive zone and becoming a key part of Erie's penalty kill.

"It's a dream come true to play for Team Canada," Ambrosio said. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and know I will remember this experience for the rest of my life. Being able to represent Canada is such and honor and I am looking forward to making everyone proud."

Joining Challenger and Ambrosio at the tournament in Sarnia will be Assistant Coach Wes Wolfe, who will serve as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada Red alongside Head Coach Travis Crickard.

Otters general manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement for all of the members of the organization who are apart of this tournament.

"Being named to Team Canada's U17 team is an excellent accomplishment for Tyler and Lucas," Brown said." I know they are super proud and excited to be part of this team. We are excited to see them perform on the world stage, and we wish Tyler, Lucas and Wes the utmost success at the World U17 Challenge in Sarnia."

This tournament has seen more than 2000 alumni get drafted into the NHL with 21 former first overall picks since 2001, including former Otter, Connor McDavid. The team was selected by members of Hockey Canada's U17 program, including director of hockey operations Benoit Roy.

"Following a competitive summer camp and exciting start to the CHL season, we are thrilled to unveil the 44 athletes that will take the next step in the Program of Excellence and represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge," Roy said. "We believe we have assembled two strong teams that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal, and we know all 44 players are excited to wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White in Sarnia next month."

The 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge kicks off on November 3, with Challenger and Team Canada White taking on Czechia at 3:00 P.M. with Team Canada Red facing off against Finland at 7:30 P.M.

The Otters congratulate these young men on this accomplishment and wish them the best of luck as they take the ice in Sarnia.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.