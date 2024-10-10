Belchetz, Hicks and Lemieux Named to U17 World Challenge Roster

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to recognize Ethan Belchetz, Carter Hicks and Jean-Cristoph Lemieux on being named to the U17 World Challenge Roster. Belchetz and Lemieux will be on team White while Hicks will be on Team Red.

Belchetz, 16, from Oakville, Ontario was selected first overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In 5 games, Ethan has scored four goals and recorded 4 assists for 8 points. He scored 4 goals in this seasons' home opener and was named rookie of the week in week one of the season.

Hicks, 16, from London, Ontario was selected 24th overall in round 2 of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In 5 games, Carter has recorded 2 assists and is a plus 6 with 7 shots on goal.

Lemieux, 16, from Gatineau, Quebec was selected 22nd overall in round 2 of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In 3 games, J.C has scored twice and recorded 3 assists for 5 points. Lemieux is coming off a 2 game suspension for a second fight during a stoppage in play.

