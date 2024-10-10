Dort Financial Credit Union Extends Naming Rights Partnership with Dort Financial Center Through 2034-35 Firebirds Season

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - Dort Financial Credit Union, the Dort Financial Center and the Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday evening that the naming rights partnership between the three organizations has been extended for 10 years, through the 2034-35 Firebirds hockey season.

"Dort Financial Credit Union has been a fantastic partner since the Firebirds inception in 2015. They have been an integral part of the Dort Financial Centers revitalization," said Firebirds President and Dort Financial Center General Manager Jeremy Torrey. "We are so excited about the future and the positive impact our continued partnership will have on the community."

The announcement was made prior to the Firebirds game against the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday evening, which was the annual Dort Financial Credit Union Family night. As a part of the successful partnership between the organizations, any Dort Financial Credit Union members were able to receive a free ticket to the game, courtesy of Dort Financial Credit Union.

"We are excited about the opportunity to have naming rights of the Dort Financial Center for another 10 years," said Dort Financial Credit Union President and CEO Brian Waldron. "It has been a great partnership with the event center and the Flint Firebirds. We are proud to support the Flint community and this great entertainment venue."

Dort Financial Credit Union became the official naming rights partner of the Dort Financial Center in July of 2015, in advance of the first season in Firebirds franchise history. The original partnership was for 10 years, through July of 2025. Since 2015, upwards of $8 million in capital improvements have been made to the arena, including new seating in the main arena, a new video board, LED ribbon board signage, rink upgrades and the construction of the Firebirds hockey operations complex.

In addition to being the home of the Firebirds, the Dort Financial Center is Genesee County's premier event center. The venue brings marquee events to the community including the Shrine Circus, Really Cool Comic Con, Chrome and Ice, Back to the Bricks Dust 'Em Off, Professional Boxing and many other conventions, trade shows, concerts and expos. The Dort Financial Center is one of the few venues in the country to host both 2024 Presidential Election candidates, Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The Dort Financial Center's next event will take place on Saturday night as the Firebirds host the Oshawa Generals for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame with proceeds benefitting the McLaren Flint Foundation. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

