Kohyn Eshkawkogan Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will have one player competing in this year's U17 World Challenge in Sarnia from November 3 to November 9; with first-round pick defenceman, Kohyn Eshkawkogan suiting up for Team Canada Red.

"We are excited to watch Kohyn participate for Team Canada at the U17 World Challenge," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, James Boyd. "Kohyn has been a valuable member of our 67's team and is most deserving of this opportunity."

Eshkawkogan, 15, was drafted 21st overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He has played four games as a Barber Pole and has recorded two assists and two points this season. He most recently helped lead Team Ontario to a gold medal at the U18 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships where he was named Best Defenceman and led the tournament in points. A member of M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Eshkawkogan previously suited up in 76 games for the North York Rangers U16 AAA and scored 13 goals and 52 assists, for 65 points.

