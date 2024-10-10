Parker Vaughan Set to Represent Canada

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Hockey Canada has announced that Colts forward, Parker Vaughan has been selected to participate at the 2024 IIHF U17 World Championship in Sarnia, ON from November 1st to 9th.

Vaughan, who was selected 5th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection has suited up in all four regular-season games so far this year. During preseason action, Vaughan recorded three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in four contests.

During the summer, he attended Hockey Canada's U17 Development camp in Oakville.

