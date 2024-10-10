Rangers Make It Three-Straight Wins in Flint Wednesday

Kitchener start off their road trip with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in Flint. This win now marks a three-game winning streak for the Blueshirts and points in their last four games. Trent Swick was a difference maker in his return with three points (2G, 1A) earning the game's first star, and Jakub Chromiak recorded his first points (2A) in a Rangers uniform.

After a scoreless first period, the Firebirds scored two straight in the second period to prop themselves into the lead. Trent Swick took exception to the two-goal lead, scoring just 18 seconds after Flints second to cut the Firebird lead in half. Adrian Misaljevic scored a power play goal with 16 seconds left in the second period to even the game up at two heading into the third period. Trent Swick capped off the comeback as he gave the Rangers the lead with eight minutes left in the game. The Rangers would hang on for the victory.

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

FLNT 1, KIT 0

7:14 Kaden Pitre (3) - Nathan Aspinall, Nolan Collins - PPG

FLNT 2, KIT 0

13:10 Matthew Wang (1) - Rylan Fellinger, Max Anderson

FLNT 2, KIT 1

13:28 Trent Swick (1) - Adrian Misaljevic, Jakub Chromiak

FLNT 2, KIT 2

19:44 Adrian Misaljevic (3) - Trent Swick, Jakub Chromiak - PPG

3rd Period

FLNT 2, KIT 3

7:52 Trent Swick (2) - Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic

The Stars:

First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Kaden Pitre (1G)

The Goalies:

It was a goalie rematch from last Friday contest, this time with Jackson Parsons earning all two points. Nathan Day started in goal for Flint as he made 26 of 29 potential saves in his second loss of the year. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 18 saves on 20 shots in his second straight win.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: FLNT 20, KIT 29

Powerplay: FLNT 1-4, KIT 1-4

FO%: FLNT 46.4%, KIT 53.6%

Up Next: Kitchener will travel to Sault Ste. Marie Friday for a game against the Greyhounds. Kitchener will then finish their three-game road trip in Saginaw Saturday night. Kitchener will return to the Aud next Friday as the Niagara IceDogs make their sole trip to Kitchener.

