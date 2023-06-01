Syracuse Mets Hosting Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 8th

June 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets in conjunction with Loretto, Nissan and the Juneteenth Committee of Syracuse are holding their second annual Juneteenth Celebration Night on Thursday, June 8th at NBT Bank Stadium when the Mets host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:35 p.m.

The night is designed to raise awareness about Juneteenth as a National Holiday, promote the Juneteenth Festival, as well as highlight minority-owned businesses and services in the CNY area.

Rajai Davis, a 14-year Major League baseball veteran and former Syracuse Mets will be making an appearance to sign autographs and greet fans at the game. Mr. Davis will also be taking time to meet with YMCA and YWCA youths who will be attending the game as guests of the Syracuse Mets.

Loretto will be providing a commemorative baseball for the first 1,000 fans inside the gates and encouraging people in the healthcare industry to visit their table on the concourse by providing free food vouchers for people in the medical field.

The Mets and the Juneteenth Committee have created a fundraising ticket selling link where $4 from every ticket sold through the link will go to support the Juneteenth Committee and the Downtown festival. To buy tickets to the game and support local minority businesses click on the following link: https://fevogm.com/Juneteenth

June 8th is a Dollar Thursday where Coca-Cola fountain beverages are $1, Hofmann Hot Dogs and Cooney's are only $2 and select 16 oz. cans and draft beers are only $3. There is always a $1 souvenir and always a DJ playing the entire night on the 315 Bullpen Bar that is open to all fans at the game.

The Syracuse Mets will be taking on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs that night. Gates open at 5:30 and the first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM.

Tickets for the 2023 season are on-sale. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.