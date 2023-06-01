SWB Game Notes - June 1

June 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-26) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-27)

Game 54 | Away Game 26 | Coca Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Thursday, June 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 1.80) vs RHP Jake Jewell (1-1, 6.00)

EXTRA TIME'S THE CHARM- The RailRiders won their first extra innings contest yesterday after plating four runs in the tenth inning. Prior to this victory, the team was 0-4 in games that went past the ninth frame.

WINNING WAYS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is over .500 baseball with a win last night to boast a 27-26 record. It is the first time since April 12th that the team has a winning record when they were 6-5.

HOT IN THE LEAGUE - The RailRiders are third in the International League in offense batting a combined .267 on the season. Their pitching staff ranks fifth as a team with a 4.40 earned run average.

LAST TIME IN LEHIGH - When the RailRiders traveled to Allentown at the start of the season, the visiting team went home winners taking four of the games in the series. Elijah Dunham had a great series batting .300 in five games with six hits. Rodolfo Duran led the team in RBIs with five (.500 in 3 G), and Jesus Bastidas had four batting .294 in five contests. On the pitching side, Deivi Garcia tossed five innings out of the bullpen allowing just two runs.

SNAGGING BASES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 63 bases this season, tied for fifth in the International League. Wilmer Difo leads the team with 12 steals and Estevan Florial has 11. Lehigh Valley has 73 snags as a team with Scott Kingery in charge with 14. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A baseball with 92 to send Albuquerque into second with 90 hit this summer. Lehigh Valley has 68 as a team. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and tied for third in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 103 in 58 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 87. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twelve, placing him tied for eighth in the International League standings.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has topped opponents at the plate. The team has scored 301 runs while only allowing their opponents to plate 263. This makes their run differential +38. The RailRiders have scored the most runs with 47 touching home in the 5th inning. They have allowed the most runs to cross, 49, in the second.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with twenty starts, while Andres Chaparro has made seventeen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played their twice.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.