Rochester Plates Game Notes - June 1 vs. Syracuse

June 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Salt Potatoesâ (20-33) vs. Rochester Plates (24-27)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 6.41) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 6.25)

HOT WWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings took a 2-0 series lead against the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday afternoon, 6-1...the Wings benefitted from three home runs, including a first-inning long ball from 3B CARTER KIEBOOM, and back-to-back shots from C DREW MILLAS and2B ERICK MEJIA in the second, with all three recording multi-hit games in the win...Millas went 2-for-4 at the plate recording his first Triple-A homer...RHP JOAN ADON pitched 6.0 innings in the game, holding Syracuse scoreless while striking out three and collecting his second quality start of the season...RHP CORY ABBOTT gets the ball today as the Wings attempt to stretch their winning streak to a season-long five games.

STREAKY BIRDS:The Red Wings have now won four straight and seven of their last eight games, dating back to 5/23...the last time the Wings won seven of eight games was from 5/26-6/4/22 against SYR and BUF...

Over the last seven days, Rochester is tied for second in the IL in hits (65) and is sixth in runs (43).

M&M BOYS: C DREW MILLAS and 2B ERICK MEJIA hit back-to-back homers Wednesday afternoon...the long balls marked the first time this season that Rochester hit two home runs in consecutive at bats...

The last Wings to hit back-to-back home runs were Riley Adams and Jake Noll, who did so on 7/29/22 against SWB.

ROC-IN DEBUT: C DREW MILLAS launched his first Triple-A homer Wednesday after being called up on 5/23...the St. Louis-native finished his Innovative Field debut going 2-for-4 in the contest...after hitting five homers with Double-A Harrisburg, the switch-hitting catcher logged his first home run of the season coming from the right side of the plate...

This marked the third homer by a Wings catcher this year and their second in as many days.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL extended his team-high hitting streak to 13 games in the win over Syracuse, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...the righty went 1-for-4 at the plate, including a single that finished as the hardest-hit ball of the game, coming off the bat at 108.5 MPH...

Hill is batting .360 (18-for-50) with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI during the hitting streak (since 5/14).

WEDNESDAYS ARE FOR WINGS WINS: Rochester holds a 7-1 record on games played on Wednesdays this season...that is the best record on any day in 2023...the Wings have a 17-26 record on all other days...the Wings have gone 4-4 on Thursdays this season.

KEEPING THE BALL IN THE YARD: The Rochester pitching staff has not allowed a home run in a season-long seven-straight games, and has only allowed 18 long balls in the month of May, which is tied for the fewest in the International League...

The Red Wings pitching staff has allowed the third-fewest home runs (49) among International League teams this season.

ADON ZONED: RHP JOAN ADON worked 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three in the win, logging his second quality start of the season and improving to 2-3 on the year...

The last time a Rochester pitcher worked through the sixth inning was on 5/10 when RHP WILY PERALTA pitched six full innings against Worcester.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded two stolen bases in the game yesterday, going 0-for-1 but collecting three walks...this marked his third time swiping two bags this season...

Two other Rochester base runners have stolen a pair of bases in a game this season (Baker, Downs).

Each time Martin has swiped a pair of bags this season, both have come in the same inning.â

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: After announcing a Memorial Day attendance of 9,218, the Wings followed up with a Wednesday attendance of 9,073, marking the two largest crowds of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.