Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Braves Legend Dale Murphy, Pride Night, and Shutout Cancer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Two-time National League Most Valuable Player and Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy will be on hand to sign autographs on Saturday, June 10 as part of the Gwinnett Stripers' six-game homestand from June 6-11. The week of events includes Pride Night and Shutout Cancer as the Stripers host the Charlotte Knights.

The homestand also features another Xolos de Gwinnett game on June 7 and All-You-Can-Eat Seats from June 9-11.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 6 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Air): Fill up with $2 hot dogs and savor $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, June 7 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Xolos de Gwinnett: For the third time in 2023, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities.

Thursday, June 8 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Pride Night: The Stripers celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for our third annual Pride Night. Fans can purchase a Pride Pack, which includes a clear backpack featuring the Stripers Pride logo and a Field Box ticket for just $25. In accordance with the event, Bryan Ruby, the first openly gay pro baseball player in the United States, will deliver the first pitch.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, June 9 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Shutout Cancer: The Stripers recognize cancer survivors, remember the fights of our loved ones, and raise awareness to combat cancers of all types.

Fireworks Friday: After the Stripers light up the scoreboard, stick around as the team lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, June 10 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Dale Murphy Appearance: Atlanta Braves legend and two-time National League MVP Dale Murphy will be on hand to sign autographs from 5-7 p.m. at Coolray Field. Limited to one item per fan.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, June 11 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Play Ball Weekend: As part of Play Ball Weekend at Coolray Field, there will be a free youth baseball clinic held after the conclusion of the game. The first 200 kids will also receive a free wiffle ball bat.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

