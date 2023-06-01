Today's Game Suspended
June 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers at Principal Park has been suspended due to wet grounds and inclement weather in the forecast.
The game will resume at 6:15 pm tomorrow night in the bottom of the 10th inning with the bases loaded and a 2-1 count on Chase Strumpf. There will be one out with the game tied 8-8. Gates will open at 6:00 pm and the game will be played until a winner is decided.
After the completion of today's suspended game, there will be approximately 35 minutes before the start of tomorrow's regularly scheduled game. Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be a nine-inning game.
Ticket holders for tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be able to get into both games. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.
