Gordon Impressive in Stripers' 5-2 Loss at Norfolk

June 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Atlanta Braves' No. 28 prospect Tanner Gordon produced the best start of his Triple-A career on Thursday afternoon, tossing 7.0 innings of three-run baseball. That quality effort wasn't enough, however, as the Gwinnett Stripers (23-31) lost 5-2 to the Norfolk Tides (38-16) on a misty day at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays: Jordan Westburg led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run (15) off Gordon, but the Stripers quickly tied it at 1-1 in the third on a bases-loaded RBI single by Forrest Wall. In the fifth, Joe Hudson cracked a solo home run (5) to left field off Ryan Watson to put Gwinnett up 2-1. Gordon held that lead through the fifth, but yielded two runs in the sixth as the Tides took a 3-2 lead. Joseph Rosa tied it with a sacrifice fly and Josh Lester delivered the game-winning run with an RBI double. Norfolk scored twice in the eighth against Ty Tice to go up 5-2.

Key Contributors: Gordon (L, 0-4) matched his single-game career high with 7.0 innings, holding Norfolk to three runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out five. Wall went 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Hudson went 2-for-3 with the homer and one RBI. For the Tides, Westburg went 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and one RBI, and Rosa went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Gordon is just the second Stripers starting pitcher to work 7.0 innings this year, joining AJ Smith-Shawver (May 25 vs. Durham). Gwinnett is now 2-7 at Harbor Park this season.

Next Game (Friday, June 2): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. RHP Allan Winans (3-3, 3.31 ERA)) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

