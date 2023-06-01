Big Inning Once Again Dooms Bisons against St. Paul

BUFFALO, NY --- Despite getting out to an early lead, the Buffalo Bisons fell to the St. Paul Saints 11-5 on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field during the fourth game of the six-game series.

After the pitching staff for both teams kept the bats quiet through three innings, the Bisons made some noise in the bottom of the fourth when Wynton Bernard made the score 2-0 with a single to right field, scoring Tanner Morris and Davis Schneider.

Otto Lopez kept the scoring going for the Herd when he hit an RBI single to center field, allowing Spencer Horwitz to round home and make the score 3-0.

The Saints chipped away at Buffalo's lead in the top of the fifth inning as Jair Camargo hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Chris Williams to score from third base, 3-1. St. Paul tacked on another run to make it 3-2 with Andrew Stevenson's single to shortstop, scoring Andrew Bechtold. The Saints took a 5-3 lead when Matt Wallner hit a sharp 3 RBI single to right field.

The Herd didn't let the Saints lead last for long as Rafael Lantigua singled in the bottom of the sixth, sending Rob Brantly and Luis De Los Santos home and tying the game at 5-5. Lantigua's two-out RBI single was good for his 23rd and 24th RBIs of the season.

Wallner sent the first pitch of the top of the eighth inning over the fence when he hit his seventh home run of the season, giving the Saints a 6-5 lead.

The Saints extended their lead in the top of the ninth inning when Mark Contreras walked, leading to Alex De Goti walking home and scoring the seventh run for St. Paul, 7-5. Williams gave St. Paul a comfortable 11-5 lead when he hit a grand slam, his first of the season.

The Bisons are scheduled to face the Saints tomorrow in game four of the six-game set at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with RHP Zach Thompson getting the nod for the Bisons and RHP Randy Dobnak slated for the start for the opposing Saints

