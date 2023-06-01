RailRiders Fall to IronPigs 5-3

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 5-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night. Oswald Peraza had his 10th homer of the season in the loss.

The RailRiders got on the board early in the second. Andres Chaparro started the frame with a walk. Elijah Dunham recorded his first triple of the season to send him home. Then Billy McKinney doubled to bring in Dunham for a 2-0 lead.

Peraza scorched a solo homer in the third to extend the advantage to 3-0.

In the bottom half, John Hicks and Vimael Machin singled to reach. Jake Cave drove them all in with a three-run homer to tie things up.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the sixth off the bat of Hicks. After Esteban Quiroz doubled to reach, Hicks shot a homer into deep left center field. The IronPigs led 5-3 for the rest of contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did put up a fight in the ninth, but could not bring around the clutch run.

Jhony Brito pitched the first five frames, letting up three runs on seven hits with the home run. He walked two and struck out two. James Norwood (L, 0-3) allowed two runs on a homer in the sixth. DJ Snelten and Colten Brewer each tossed a scoreless frame.

Jake Jewell got the opening frames allowing two runs on three hits. Taylor Lehman tossed an inning of one run ball. Luis Ortiz pitch two clean innings. Jakob Hernandez left with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, but Jeremy Walker (W, 4-0) got the final out of the frame to strand them all. Walker got the seventh clean and Jacob Barnes did in the eighth. Jace Vinces (S, 1) put the tying run on the base but was able to end the contest there.

The RailRiders take on the IronPigs tomorrow night at Coca Cola Park. Righty Randy Vasquez is set to start with a first pitch time of 7:05 PM.

