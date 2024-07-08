Syracuse Mets Announce Plans for First Responders Day

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets are pleased to announce a special First Responders Day taking place on Sunday, July 14th as the Mets close out their first home series of the season against the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

This year's First Responders Day, presented by E.S.I.P offered by McNeil and Co. will again recognize all first responders, and this year, will add a focus and fundraising effort for the families of Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock, our communities' heroes that were tragically killed serving our community in April.

The team is holding a ticket fundraiser by sending out a ticket link where $5 from every ticket sold will go to the "Fund the First" GoFundMe campaign. The funds raised will go to the Jensen and Hoosock families.

Participating first responders will be the Syracuse Police Department, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, the Syracuse Fire Department, Onondaga County Volunteer Fire Departments, and TLC Ambulance representing EMS. Numerous vehicles will be on display in the parking lot, and agencies will have community engagement tables inside the stadium. The pregame ceremony will feature a large American flag held by members of the Moyers Corners Fire Department and Color Guards from the Syracuse Police Department, the Sheriff's Department, and the Volunteer Fire Departments.

Members of the Jensen and Hoosock families will throw first pitches, and County Executive Ryan McMahon will address the crowd.

"We felt that it is so important to not let the names of Michael Hoosock and Michael Jensen fade away, and we want to keep their memory alive while recognizing all first responders and the ultimate sacrifice they face while serving our community," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "All the agencies have been great to work with, and I really hope the community comes out to support our first responders."

Tickets can be purchased through this link:

https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/FirstRespondersFundraiser2024.

$5 from every ticket sold through this link will go back to the Jensen and Hoosock families.

July 14th is a Sunday which means it is a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday presented by Friendly Honda of Fayetteville. Kids 12 and under get a food voucher upon entry to the stadium good for a kids Hofmann hot dog, a small coca cola fountain beverage, a bag of chips and a kids Perry's Ice Cream. Families also get to run the bases after the game presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse. Plus, Jeff the Magic Man will also be on hand to entertain kids with free balloon art and magic.

Tickets for this game and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

For any questions, please contact Michael Tricarico at mtricarico@syracusemets.com.

