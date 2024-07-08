Leasure Promoted to White Sox on Monday

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Jordan Leasure was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today (July 9) and RHP Steven Wilson was optioned to Charlotte (Report TBD).

Leasure, 25, began the 2024 season with the White Sox and posted a 0-2 record with two saves and a 4.08 ERA in 30 appearances over 28.2 innings pitched with the team. He was optioned to Charlotte on June 14. With the Knights this season, Leasure has appeared in six games and is 2-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched. He was one of seven pitchers to combine on a no-hitter for the Knights on June 16 at Durham against the Durham Bulls.

A total of 21 different players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), RHP Sammy Peralta (6/9), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14) and RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

The Knights will open a six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday, July 9 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

