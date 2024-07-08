On Deck at the Vic

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians continue their nine-game stretch at Victory Field with a six-game series starting Tuesday, July 9, against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Homestand promotions include the Tuesday Dollar Menu and Jewish Community Night (July 9), a Wednesday Day Game (July 10), Thirsty Thursday™ and Bark in the Park (July 11), Friday Fireworks and Pride Night (July 12), Harry Potter Weekend (July 13-14) and Kids Eat Free Sunday (July 14).

Tuesday, July 9 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Jewish Community Night in partnership with Chabad Lubavitch of Indiana and Jewish Community Center Indianapolis

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Join us in welcoming the Jewish community of central Indiana to the ballpark. Former Indians catcher Ryan Lavarnway, who was a 2018 International League All-Star and played for Israel in the 2017 World Classic Classic qualifier and tournament, 2020 Summer Olympics and 2023 World Baseball Classic, will join third-year Indians broadcaster Jack McMullen for a pregame Q&A segment on the third base dugout from 6:15-6:30 PM, when both will talk about being Jewish, their respective broadcasting careers and life in baseball. Lavarnway will then throw the pregame ceremonial first pitch before meeting fans for autographs while highlighting his book "Baseball and Belonging" during innings 3 through 5.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 10 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun! Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "offsite" meeting.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, July 11 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to Bark in the Park can enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn with their four-legged friends. Bark in the Park tickets are sold out for this game, but tickets are still available for the last two Bark in the Park games on Aug. 13 and Sept. 15.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, July 12 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group and in partnership with Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Join the Indians in embracing the LGBTQ+ community at the Vic. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Indians Pride Koozie giveaway, and fans interested in purchasing a Pride hat ticket package can do so here. Musical artist Bryan Ruby from Proud To Be In Baseball will perform pregame, and Indians Pride partners will activate on the concourse.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 13 - Harry Potter Weekend and Hogwarts House Hat Giveaway, Pregame wedding for former Atlanta Braves minor leaguer Jack Crist and his fiancée Jan

Harry Potter Weekend begins with the first 1,000 fans through the gates receiving a Hogwarts House Hat giveaway. The Indians will wear Harry Potter jerseys during the game, and fans may bid on the game-worn jerseys by texting VICTORY to 79230. The auction concludes at the end of the seventh inning of the July 14 game. Before and during the game, fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with everyone's favorite house elf, Dobby.

Pregame near the third base dugout, former Atlanta Braves minor leaguer Jack Crist, 77, will marry his high school best friend, Jan. Jack was an infielder for six seasons in the Braves' farm system from 1966-71 and spent the last four seasons of his career with Triple-A Richmond in the International League. He and Jan went separate ways after graduating from Gardena (Calif.) High School in 1964 but reconnected last fall after being apart for nearly 60 years.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, July 14 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Harry Potter Weekend and Hogwarts House Hat Giveaway, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Harry Potter Weekend concludes with the Harry Potter jersey auction continuing until the end of the seventh inning, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hogwarts House Hat giveaway, and fans may take a photo with their favorite house elf, Dobby.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Rowdie baseball, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

