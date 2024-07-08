Cooper Wins International League Player of the Week

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Minor League Baseball today announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. Norfolk Tides first baseman Garrett Cooper was named Player of the Week while Worcester's Cooper Criswell was named Pitcher of the Week. Cooper becomes the second hitter to win the award this season for the Tides, joining Heston Kjerstad (April 1 - 7), and the fourth weekly award winner overall with Chayce McDermott taking two Pitcher of the Week awards.

GARRETT COOPER, 33, played in five-of-six games for the Tides from July 1 - 6. He hit .421 (8-for-19) with five runs, four home runs, 10 RBI and four walks while slashing .522/1.053/1.575. He led the league in RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS during the week, while also tying for the lead in home runs. On July 2, he reached base safely five times going 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI and three walks. He would also hit home runs in back-to-back games at Durham on July 4 and 5, recording a five RBI game on the fourth.

The Orioles signed Cooper to a minor league contract on June 25 this season and first played for the Tides on June 27. Since his first game in the organization, Cooper leads the International League in RBI (14) while ranking second in OPS (1.385), third slugging percentage (.885), tied for fourth in home runs (4) and tied for sixth in on-base percentage (.500).

Cooper started the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs and made their Opening Day roster. The Cubs traded him to Boston in exchange for cash considerations on April 27. The Red Sox released him on June 14 prior to the Orioles signing him to a minor league contract. Combining his Major League stats between the Cubs and Red Sox, Cooper played in 36 games batting .206 with one home run and 11 RBI.

In 2013, Cooper was selected by Milwaukee in the 6th round of the MLB Draft from Auburn. He was born in Torrance, California and attended El Camino Community College for two seasons prior to his two seasons at Auburn. Cooper accrued 6.053 MLB Service Years from 2017 - 2023 between the Yankees, Marlins, and Padres. In 517 career games across eight seasons, he is hitting .265 with 57 home runs and 233 RBI with an OPS of .759. The weekly award is the third of his career and his first since 2017 with El Paso in the Pacific Coast League.

