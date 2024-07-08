Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights July 9-14

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back at Louisville Slugger Field for their only six-game home set of the month. Join us for a fun-filled week as the Bats celebrate Bellarmine Alumni Night on Thursday, Christmas in July with Santa in attendance and the halls decked with decorations on Friday, and Dime Dog Night on Saturday.

The series from Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14 will see the Bats battle the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in their third set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, July 9 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more!

Wednesday, July 10 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 a.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more!

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, July 11 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Bellarmine (K)Night: All Bellarmine alumni are encouraged to come enjoy an evening of baseball with fellow Knights alumni!

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, July 12 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Christmas in July: Why wait to celebrate the holidays when we can in July! We'll deck the halls with decorations and have Santa in appearance at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Big O Tires.

North Healthcare "Stroke Survivor Night": North Healthcare is proud to be at Louisville Slugger Field with 350+ stroke survivor patients on this night, with healthcare vendors set up around the ballpark.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Brake the Bank: Presented by Tony's Brakes & Alignment and new in the 2024 season, the Bats will host a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Big O Tires, stick around to enjoy some postgame fireworks!

Saturday, July 13 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Dime Dog Night: Bring all that loose change from your car and celebrate Dime Dog Night! The night will be full of hot dog-themed promotions, including the 10-cent dog presented by Meijer (Fischer Meats).

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Tasting: Set up in front of our team store, fans can enjoy four 1/2 ounce Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon pours for only $6.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Postgame Fireworks: Hang around to enjoy postgame fireworks, presented by Trane!

Sunday, July 14 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

