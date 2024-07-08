2024 Season Reset

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







Our 2024 Season Is Already Halfway Through.

Can you believe it? As Bon Jovi says, we're halfway there, but no worries, we've still got a lot more coming at Truist Field this season.

Here's your updated guide as we reset and get ready for an exciting final few months of baseball in Charlotte. And don't forget, grab your tickets for an upcoming Knights game here.

Tell Me About Truist Field

Located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte at 324 S Mint St, Truist Field offers the best view of the Queen City's skyline that you'll find. This year, we're celebrating the Knights 10th season playing at this beautiful ballpark, and we want you to join in on the fun!

From great views, to delicious food, cold drinks, fun promos/themes, and the opportunity to take in America's pastime, Truist Field is truly the hot spot in town!

Where Do I Park?

Here's a handy dandy link to purchase parking close to the stadium for a great price! The Charlotte Knights offer fans the opportunity to pre-purchase parking in the Mint Street Parking Garage, so make sure to buy ahead and guarantee your parking spot just steps away from the ballpark.

What About Food and Drinks?

Our full food and drink guide can be found here. *Spoiler: we have a lot of options, including some new things on the menu this season.*

Where Can I Pre-Game?

For all of your pre and post-game food and drink needs, meet at the Paper Mill Pub located outside of Truist Field! From hand-crafted cocktails to food that hits the spot, this is the place to go before or after a Knights game! (Don't forget, the Paper Mill Pub is open on non-game days, too!)

When Do The Knights Play In Charlotte?

There's a lot of ball left! Here's when we play at home for the remainder of the season:

July 9-14 vs. Durham

July 30-August 4 vs. Norfolk

August 13-August 18 vs. Toledo

August 27-September 1 vs. Nashville

September 10-September 14 vs. Jacksonville

The Basics

With so much happening, let's break it down. Here are a few promos to count on every week we're home that you can mark on the calendar. After all, no summer is complete without a few trips to the ball field to watch fireworks.

Ã°Å¸ÂÆ ¬Â ¢â¬Ã¯Â¸Â Kids Run The Bases & Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina: Every Sunday Home Game including July 14th, August 4th, August 18th, and September 1st

Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist:

July (5)

Thursday, July 4: SkyShow presented by WBT and Truist

Friday, July 5: Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Saturday, July 6: Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Friday, July 12: Witches and Wizards Night

Saturday, July 13: Christmas in July

August (6)

Friday, August 2: Renaissance Night

Saturday, August 3: Strike Out the Stigma presented by Charlotte Area Treatment Centers

Friday, August 16: Caballeros de Charlotte presented by Compass Group

Saturday, August 17: Defenders of the Diamond

Friday, August 30: HBCU Night together with Truist

Saturday, August 31: Margaritaville Night

September (3)

Sunday, September 1: Villains Night

Friday, September 13: Fan Appreciation Week

Saturday, September 14: Fan Appreciation benefitting Congregations for Kids presented by Riverstone Logistics

Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials: Every Thursday Home Game including July 11th, August 1st, August 15th, August 29th, and September 12th

Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office: Every Friday and Saturday home game

Key Promotions To Know

Here are a few that really stand out to us (it was hard to just choose a handful, so our full promo guide can be found here)

Friday, July 12th: Witches and Wizards Night + Scarf Giveaway

Saturday, July 13th: Christmas In July + Knights Snow Glove Giveaway

Sunday, August 4th: Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital Youth Hat Giveaway + Dino Day

Thursday, August 1st: Brady Anderson Appearance (VIP meet and greet tickets HERE)

Friday, August 16th: Bartolo Colón Appearance (VIP meet and greet HERE)

Bark In The Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy: Wednesday 7/31, Wednesday 8/28, and Tuesday 9/10

Dollar Hot Dogs: EVERY THURSDAY HOME GAME IN AUGUST!

Here's A Closer Look At Each Home Stand:

July 9th-14th vs. Durham

July 9th: Greazy Keys Performance + Cystic Fibrosis Night

July 10th: Ultimate Kids Field Day featuring games, inflatables + more

July 11th: Thirsty Thursday + Upside Down Night

July 12th: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Witches and Wizards Night + Knit Scarf Giveaway + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

July 13th: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Christmas in July + Snow Globe Giveaway + Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Sahlen's + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

July 14th: Christmas In July + Post-Game Kids Run The Bases + Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina

July 30th-August 4th vs. Norfolk

July 30th: Grateful Knights Night + Grateful Knights T-Shirt Giveaway

July 31st: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

August 1st: Brady Anderson Appearance + Thirsty Thursday + #TBT presented by Schneider Tree Care + Dollar Hot Dogs + Charlotte O's Throwback Jersey Night + Pre-Game Live Music

August 2nd: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist + Renaissance Night presented by Dilling Heating and Cooling + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

August 3rd: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Sahlen's + Strike Out the Stigma Night + Live Pre-Game DJ + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

August 4th: Dino Day + Atrium Health Levine Children's Youth Hat Giveaway + Post-Game Kids Run The Bases + Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina

August 13th-18th vs. Toledo

August 13th: Nothing But Baseball Night

August 14th: Faith and Family Night presented by HIS Radio

August 15th: Thirsty Thursday + #TBT Night + Dollar Hot Dogs + Charlotte Hornets Throwback Jersey Night + Pre-Game Live Music

August 16th: Bartolo Colon Appearance, + Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist + Caballeros De Charlotte Night presented by The Compass Group + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

August 17th: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Sahlen's + Defenders of the Diamond Day + Marvel Jersey + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

August 18th: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Day + Post-Game Kids Run The Bases + Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina

August 27th-September 1st vs. Nashville

August 28th: Women In Sports Night Night

August 28th: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

August 29th: Thirsty Thursday + #TBT Night + Dollar Hot Dogs + 1993 Championship Throwback Jersey Night + Pre-Game Live Music

August 30th: HBCU Night presented by Truist, HBCU Baseball Giveaway + Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist + Charlotte Black Hornets Jersey Night + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

August 31st: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Sahlen's + Margaritaville Night presented by High-Surf + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

September 1st: Villains Night + Post-Game Kids Run The Bases + Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina

September 10th-14th: Fan Appreciation Week vs. Jacksonville

Our final week of the season in Charlotte runs September 10th-14th and it's all about YOU! Here's what to expect for Fan Appreciation Week:

September 10th: Bark In The Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy featuring music by Greazy Keys

September 11th: First Responders Night presented by Sunbelt Rentals

Thursday, September 12th: Super Fan Night + Bobblehead Giveaway + Live Pre-Game Music

Friday, September 13th: Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist, + Strike Out Alz Night + Uptown Knights Jersey Night + Live Pre-Game DJ + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

Saturday, September 14th (Game 1 @ 12:35pm): Uptown Chowdown All-You-Can-Eat + Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Sahlen's, + Kids Run The Bases

Saturday, September 14th (Game 1 @ 5:35pm): Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist + CFK Night presented by Riverstone Logistics + Pre-Game Player Autographs Presented by FSI Office

What Are You Waiting For?

Snag your seats today and join us for a game! Time is ticking to watch your favorite team in town.

