New York Mets All-Star Kodai Senga to Start for Syracuse Mets on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets starting pitcher and 2023 All-Star Kodai Senga is scheduled to make an MLB rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium when the Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Senga began the 2024 season on New York's injured list with a right shoulder capsule strain. The Japanese native began a throwing program over the last few weeks and made one rehab start for High-A Brooklyn last Wednesday where he struck out six batters in two and two-thirds innings of hitless and scoreless baseball.

In 2023, Senga started 29 games for the New York Mets in his rookie season, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 166 and one-third innings pitched. Senga was named to the 2023 National League All-Star team, becoming the fifth rookie in New York Mets franchise history to be named to an All-Star team. Senga also finished seventh in National League Cy Young Award voting.

Tickets for Tuesday's game and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

International League Stories from July 8, 2024

