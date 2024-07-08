Storm Chasers Welcome Toledo Mud Hens to Werner Park

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (54-31, 5-7) welcome the Toledo Mud Hens (41-45, 6-6) to Werner Park, July 9-14 for a six-game set. The team returns home after six games against the Iowa Cubs, most recently July 4-6 in Des Moines. Omaha took two of three from Iowa at Werner Park as Omaha July 1-3, with a Werner Park record crowd of 9,313 Wednesday, July 3.

The first game between the Storm Chasers and the Mud Hens is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday July 9. Then, the second game of the series will shift to an early 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Wednesday, July 10. Games three and four will be allotted for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. Game five will have a first pitch time slot for 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 13 then the Chasers and Mud Hens will conclude the six-game set with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, July 14.

Highlights this week include Christmas in July presented by Valentino's on Friday, July 12, as well as Diversity Night presented by PayPal and a Bob Gibson Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Sarpy County Sports Commission on Saturday, July 13.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 9

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Wednesday, July 10

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 12:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen at stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

Senior Bingo: Presented By Aetna Medicare Solutions

Thursday, July 11

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Omaha Beef Night: Come celebrate the 2024 National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef! Autographs and photos with players starts at 6pm. See SirLoin, the Prime Dancers, Rump Roasters, and more!

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

Friday, July 12

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Christmas in July: Get back into the holiday spirit to help us celebrate Christmas in July! We'll have Christmas themed promos throughout the night along with a Christmas firework show to cap things off! | Presented by Valentino's

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, July 13

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Diversity Night: The Chasers pay tribute to the Omaha Rockets as part of the Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal. Featuring an in-game jersey auction.

Bob Gibson Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a Bob Gibson Bobblehead courtesy of Sarpy County Sports Commission. | Presented by Sarpy County Sports Commission

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Big Wade & Black Swan Theory and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, July 14

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard Community Night: We invite all of our fans from the Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard areas out to the game.

Family Funday: Featuring airbrush tattoos! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, July 9

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (5-0, 4.39 ERA)

Toledo - RHP Matt Manning (2-3, 4.96 ERA)

Wednesday, July 10

Omaha - RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-4, 7.36 ERA)

Toledo - RHP Ty Madden (1-3, 7.95 ERA)

Thursday, July 11

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (7-4, 5.75 ERA)

Toledo - LHP Lael Lockhart (0-2, 6.53 ERA)

Friday, July 12

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (1-2, 5.53 ERA)

Toledo - LHP Brant Hurter (1-3, 5.10 ERA)

Saturday, July 13

Omaha - LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Toledo - LHP Bryan Sammons (5-4, 3.86 ERA)

Sunday, July 14

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (5-0, 4.39 ERA)

Toledo - RHP Matt Manning (2-3, 4.96 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The week-long series between Omaha and Toledo can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with 5-of-6 games airing in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL from July 9 and July 11-14. You can tune into the Chasers game on Mixlr on Wednesday, July 10 for an 11:45am start time.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 43-38 (.531) vs. Toledo, including a 20-16 (.556) record at Werner Park since 2021. Last year, the Storm Chasers went 8-10 against Toledo, including a 6-6 record at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers and Mud Hens played once already this year as both teams met in the month of June and Omaha won the series five games to one. The two teams joined the International League in 2021, Omaha and Toledo played in the Triple-A Alliance from 1988-1991 seasons with Omaha holding a record of 13-8 (.619) over those four years.

This series is the second of three six-game sets Omaha and Toledo will play in the 2024 season. The Mud Hens will return to Werner Park for a six-game series, September 10-15, the final homestand of the regular season for the Storm Chasers.

While no former Storm Chasers have suited up for Toledo this season, outfielder Bligh Madris has seen a great deal of success at Werner Park since 2021. Playing for Indianapolis in 2021 and 2022, Madris has appeared in 21 games at Werner Park. His 29 hits since 2021 both rank as the most for a visiting player in that span, while 90 plate appearances, 47 total bases and 19 runs batted in rank second.

None are active right now, but a pair of former Mud Hens have spent time with Omaha this year. Infielder Josh Lester played three games for Omaha on the Chasers' trip to Toledo in June, after playing 188 games for the Mud Hens between 2019 and 2022. Lester is currently with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Royals organization. Additionally, pitcher Luis Cessa made 11 appearances for Omaha earlier this season (10 starts), having previously made 7 starts for Toledo in 2015. He is now a member of the Indianapolis Indians, Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: HEY NOW, THEY ARE ALL-STARS

Yesterday, three former @OMAStormChasers players were announced as 2024 American League All-Stars. Catcher Salvador Perez has played 31 games for Omaha, while shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. played 62 games for the Chasers in 2021 and pitcher Cole Ragans made 4 starts for Omaha in 2023.

2: PENNY PUNCHIES

This past Friday, LHP Walter Pennington became the 3rd @OMAStormChasers player to make their MLB debut in 2024. Pennington retired both batters he faced in the 8th inning, including a strikeout of Nolan Jones for his first Major League K. Walter was optioned to Omaha on Saturday.

3: PUSHING P(RATTO)

First baseman Nick Pratto compiled one of his best weeks of the season last week for @OMAStormChasers last week against Iowa. Pratto went 7-for-19 with 4 home runs and 9 RBI, leading the team in both categories, along with his 7 hits and 19 total bases, while drawing 3 walks too.

4: COX BLOCKING RUNS

The longest active scoreless streak for an @OMAStormChasers pitcher belongs to lefty Austin Cox. Cox has compiled 5 straight scoreless outings since June 19, striking out 11 across 9.0 innings, with just 3 walks and 9 hits. 3 of those 5 outings have lasted longer than 1 inning.

5: I'M ONLY 1 RUN AWAY

The @OMAStormChasers have played more close games than any other team in the Minor Leagues, with a 17-12 record in 1-run games this season. All 4 of last week's losses to Iowa came by just 1 run, with 8 1-run games vs. Iowa this. year. Omaha's last 1-run win was June 16 @ Toledo.

