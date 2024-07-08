Mud Hens Weekly No. 15: July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 41-45, 6th, 14.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 1 vs. Columbus (5-3 Loss)

July 2 vs. Columbus (5-2 Win)

July 3 vs. Columbus (4-2 Loss)

July 4 at Columbus (5-3 Win)

July 5 at Columbus (4-3 Loss)

July 6 at Columbus (6-5 Win/11)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

July 9 at Omaha (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 10 at Omaha (1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 11 at Omaha (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 12 at Omaha (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 13 at Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 14 at Omaha (6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Split the series: The Toledo Mud Hens split a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers over the past week. The visiting team won each half of the home-and-home slate. The Clippers took the odd games (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) while the Mud Hens took the even games (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). The Hens used some late-game heroics from Ryan Vilade, Andrew Navigato and Bligh Madris to propel themselves into a split in Columbus. Toledo has a record of 6-6 in the second half.

A Grand winner: Outfielder Ryan Vilade clubbed a late grand slam in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday, propelling the Mud Hens to a come-from-behind 5-3 win. Vilade's slam saved Ty Madden from a loss and allowed the Mud Hens to even the series at 2-2 after Devin Sweet slammed the door.

An extra-thrilling win: The Mud Hens took the series finale on Saturday in extra innings. Andrew Navigato broke the 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the tenth inning. After Columbus tied the game again, a walk and a pair of hit-by-pitches of Dillon Dingler and Bligh Madris scored the eventual game-winning run. The 6-5 win in eleven innings netted a series split between the two teams.

On the road again: The Toledo Mud Hens will remain away from home, as the Hens head west to do battle with the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Hens play a trio of 8:05 p.m. starts (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) with 7:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The Hens also play an afternoon game on Wednesday, beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Dillon Dingler (5-20, HR, 4 RBI, 2B, R, 3 BB, 6 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Bryan Sammons (W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 6 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.