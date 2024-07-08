Homestand Highlights: Bluey Makes a Big Visit to Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - For real life? That's right. Bluey™ from the smash-hit children's cartoon will pay a visit to Coolray Field this coming week as the featured event in a week full of exciting promotions as the Stripers host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp July 9-14.

The homestand also includes a Spencer Strider T-Shirt Tuesday on July 9, the second Summer Splash Down on July 10, and Margaritaville Night July 12.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 9 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to Coolray Field will receive a limited Stripers shirsey (size XL only) featuring former Gwinnett player and current Braves superstar pitcher Spencer Strider.

Wednesday, July 10 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Summer Splash Down: The last Summer Splash Down of the season will see area youth camps in attendance to enjoy a special matinee game.

Thursday, July 11 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

Shrimp Buffet: As the Stripers battle the Jumbo Shrimp on the field, fans can get a field box ticket and access to an all-you-can-eat Southern Style Country Boil featuring Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, and Potatoes for just $42.

Friday, July 12 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Margaritaville Night: Fans throughout Coolray Field will be rockin' and a rollin' on a Lawrenceville Friday night for a game featuring laid-back, tropical island-themed vibes. A performance from Steel Drum party band "Caribbean Steel" will take place on the concourse just after gates open.

Margaritaville Night Jersey Auction: Fans have the opportunity to bid on signed game-worn Stripers' jerseys from Margaritaville Night in a live auction this week at GoStripers.com.

Fireworks Friday: The best thing to pair with Margaritaville Night? Fireworks. Moments after the game. Vibes will be high.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, July 13 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Bluey Appearance™: Bluey™ and Bingo™ from the popular children's series "Bluey™" will be on hand for meet-and-greets and pictures beginning at 4:30 p.m. and continuing every 30 minutes through 7:30 p.m. in The Cove down the right field line.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, July 14 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

