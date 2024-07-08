Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 9-14 Homestand

July 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 9-14 homestand. Memphis hosts the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by a Masyn Winn bobblehead giveaway, a Redbirds Hawaiian shirt giveaway and a famous AutoZone Park postgame Fireworks Show.

Tuesday, July 9 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, July 10 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Thursday, July 11- Memphis vs. Norfolk 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park! Fans can enjoy $2 beers as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks Jerseys. | Presented By Pabst Blue Ribbon

PBR Single Game Pack: Receive a free throwback tee with the purchase of a PBR single game pack! Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Friday, July 12 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Redbirds Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: Mark your calendar, grab your grass skirt and get ready to Hula into AutoZone Park! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Redbirds Hawaiian shirt, perfect for showing off your team pride with a laid-back twist. | Presented By Embassy Suites

Kid Zone: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Saturday, July 13 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Shows! Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game!

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: Celebrate a fan-favorite from last season's roster. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn bobblehead! | Presented By Campbell Clinic

Christmas in July: Christmas is coming to AutoZone Park! During the game, you can bid on game-worn and team-issued Christmas sweater jerseys, visit with and write letters to Santa, decorate cookies, and MORE!

Kid Zone: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Sunday, July 14 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: Every Sunday is Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. All kids 12 and under will receive a free ice cream sandwich upon entering the gates! | Presented By Prairie Farms Dairy

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone brunch is held with an all-you-can-eat buffet, bottomless mimosas, bottomless Bloody Mary's, draft beer and house wine. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.