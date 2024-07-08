Summer Lovin'... Sahlen Field Hosts Nearly 150,000 Fans in Event-Filled Two-Week Stretch

It happened so fast... and we certainly had a blast!!! ...In just over a two-week stretch, nearly 150,000 fans attended games and events at Sahlen Field. Starting with the WYRK Toyota Taste of Country Concert on June 21 and ending with the third of three straight sold out crowds to see the Savannah Bananas on July 7, fans from Western New York, Southern Ontario and beyond rushed to the Bisons' ballpark home for great family entertainment, both on the field and off.

In-between the pair of hugely-successful non-game day events were nine straight Bisons games that drew 76,240 fans to the ballpark. On June 27, 11,492 came out to celebrate the back-to-back NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits on the Bisons annual Lacrosse Night at the ballpark. A night latter, 12,321 got their brick on with a LEGO® NINJAGO® Free Building event that was also a Honda fridaynightbash!®. Just short of 10,000 fans then took in a beautiful afternoon at the park on Sunday, July 1 as we celebrated Princess Day with Character Wonderland Entertainment. Then 12,529 watched Lake Erie keep the rainstorms away as it so often does, setting up a wonderful KeyBank Independence Celebration on July 3 that included some inspirational patriotic tributes, an amazing postgame concert from Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and our largest fireworks show of the year.

Non-game day events have always been a major part of Buffalo summers at Sahlen Field and this stretch was bookended by two amazing events. Old Dominion had a packed ballpark rockin' during the WYRK Toyota Taste of Country to get this wild stretch of fun started. Then, "Banana Ball delivered just as we all hoped, with their high-intensity, non-stop fun for three consecutive sold out crowds.

And to think... It's only July 8th, Bisons fans! We have so much fun still to come, especially with our next nine-game homestand that starts July 19 with another Honda fridaynightbash!®, the 'Buffalo, Mount Up' Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead giveaway on July 20 and our 'Meet Bluey & Bingo' Day on July 21. Check out all that is still on tap for Sahlen Field this summer and we'll see you at the ballpark soon! Bisons Promotions Schedule/Tickets

