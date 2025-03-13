Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke for 2025 Season

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed goalkeeper Jonathan Burke for the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to be playing with the Switchbacks this season. From the moment I arrived and met everyone I got the feeling that this was truly a special place. Everybody I have interacted with has been very welcoming and genuine. This group of guys has something unique in how they carry themselves on and off the field," said Jonathan Burke. "I knew right away that if God put the opportunity in front of me that I would trust Him fully and do what I can to help this team grow. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts we have on people's lives in the community as well as bringing home another trophy to Colorado Springs."

Burke began his collegiate soccer career at Eastern Illinois University, playing from 2016 to 2021. Over the course of his five seasons, he made a total of 56 appearances and recorded 254 saves. Throughout his college career, Burke was recognized for his impressive skills, earning the title of Defensive Player of the Week twice in 2018. In addition, his strong performances earned him his first All-Conference second-team award in 2019.

In his graduate year, Burke transferred to Drake University to further his development on the field. During the 2022 season, he played in 15 games, earning 62 saves and five clean sheets. His stellar performances throughout the season helped him earn the 2022 MVC Goalkeeper of the Year award.

After completing his college career, Burke made the leap to professional soccer. Burke was signed to MLS Next Pro team Chattanooga FC, for the 2023 and 2024 season where he made 13 appearances.

"Burke is a fantastic pick-up who has shown his shot-stopping and distribution abilities. Since I arrived, this is the first time we feel we may have a complete goalkeeping group," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. " Calle Brown (Goalkeeper Coach), is excited for the organization to have three keepers and get to really showcase all of them. Burke is another quality keeper who can hopefully push for game time."

Name: Jonathan Burke

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3"

Date of Birth: January 26th, 1998

Age: 27

Hometown: Naperville, IL

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.