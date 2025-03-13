New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and The Somos Unidos Foundation are excited to unveil the team's 2025 USL Academy schedule. The fixture list features 16 total competitive matches, including 12 league matches, and for the first time in club history, United Academy will play in the USL Pathways Classic in Tampa, one of the nation's premier youth soccer tournaments. United will play the 2025 season in the USL Academy - Cactus Division.

United's Academy season kicks off on March 23rd, at home against Barca Residency Academy. Fans can attend this match, and all home matches, at the New Mexico United Training Center at Mesa del Sol. New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are proud to work alongside community partners to fully scholarship the Academy program for every participant.

