New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule
March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and The Somos Unidos Foundation are excited to unveil the team's 2025 USL Academy schedule. The fixture list features 16 total competitive matches, including 12 league matches, and for the first time in club history, United Academy will play in the USL Pathways Classic in Tampa, one of the nation's premier youth soccer tournaments. United will play the 2025 season in the USL Academy - Cactus Division.
United's Academy season kicks off on March 23rd, at home against Barca Residency Academy. Fans can attend this match, and all home matches, at the New Mexico United Training Center at Mesa del Sol. New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation are proud to work alongside community partners to fully scholarship the Academy program for every participant.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025
- By the Numbers: 2025 Week of Service - Sacramento Republic FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hicks & Funfsinn Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Miami FC Signs Tryouts Trialist Aaron Acloque - Miami FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kenardo Forbes, Hounds' Most Decorated Player, Announces Retirement - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule
- New Mexico United Announces Spanish TV Partnership Renewal with KOAT
- The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas
- New Mexico United Announces English TV Partnership with KRQE Media Group, Weekly Television Show, Live Match Streams
- New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Goal-Scoring Forward Thomas Amang