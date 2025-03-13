Miami FC Signs Tryouts Trialist Aaron Acloque

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Aaron Acloque. This signing in particular was a historic one for club.

The midfielder, who participated in Miami's tryouts earlier this year, becomes the first ever player to have been signed by the club through tryouts. Following the tryouts held back in January at Kendall Soccer Park, Acloque had consistent trials with the team while continuing to impress the club's technical staff throughout each step of the process.

As the club began preseason, Aaron took that impressive trial to another level as he came on in the second half of the club's preseason match vs FIU notching a goal and an assist in Miami's 5-0 win.

"We are very excited that we've been able to reach this point with Aaron," Miami FC Head Coach Gaston Maddoni said. "It is a difficult process to be discovered in an open tryout when there are 300 other players trying to do the same, especially in a talent rich environment like Miami. Aaron has absolutely earned his place on this roster and risen to the occasion every time the opportunity came. It's a major milestone for him and for this club."

Prior to trying out with Miami, Acloque spent a few seasons in Portugal, playing for Ponte de Barca in 2022/23 and 2024/25. He also spent the 2023/24 season playing with Merelinense.

Acloque also had a stint in Spain where he played for UB Conquense in the Segunda Federación.

Acloque's collegiate career began in the United States. The midfielder played for Rutgers University in New Jersey in the 2018 season and grew up playing for Jersey United while also being invited to train with Swansea City Academy in England.

"Honestly it feels kind of surreal. Going to the tryouts is always a 50/50 because you never know what could come from it, but I just went into with a nothing to lose mindset and worked hard and was given a chance to come to preseason with the first team," said Acloque. "From there I continued to work hard and give my all in the trainings and games and was eventually offered a contract to the first team."

"I want to say thank you to everyone at Miami FC for this opportunity to sign with the first team. I'm looking forward to improving every single day in order to get better as an individual and as a team," continued the midfielder. "It's important for us to continue to grow as a group. we have a good and exciting group so I can't wait to get out there at Pitbull stadium and win some games!"

