Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times
March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced updated gate and parking lot opening times for all home matches, effective immediately.
Key Details:
Gates: Will now open one hour prior to kickoff.
Parking Lots: Will now open two hours prior to kickoff.
For the upcoming match on March 15, when Lexington Sporting Club's Super League team faces Dallas Trinity FC at 7:30 p.m., gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m.
This change aims to enhance the fan experience by providing improved entry efficiency and ensuring ample time for guests to enjoy pre-match activities. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of on-site entertainment, merchandise opportunities, and food and beverage offerings.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times - Lexington Sporting Club
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds at San Antonio FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- By the Numbers: 2025 Week of Service - Sacramento Republic FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hicks & Funfsinn Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Miami FC Signs Tryouts Trialist Aaron Acloque - Miami FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kenardo Forbes, Hounds' Most Decorated Player, Announces Retirement - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times
- Hicks & Funfsinn Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Real Property Management as an Official Partner
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces FOX 56 Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Season
- A Historic Night: Lexington Sporting Club Wins USL Championship Debut in Front of Record Crowd