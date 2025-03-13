Rhode Island FC Signs Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith to Multi-Year Contract Extension

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith to a multi-year contract extension. The former Bermuda international made history in his first year as a head coach in 2024, leading RIFC to a historic inaugural season as the third expansion team in league history to make the USL Championship Final in its first year.

Smith signed his first head coaching contract with Rhode Island FC on March 8, 2023, and quickly etched his name in the USL Championship history books with an unprecedented run to the USL Championship Final. The end of the season included a run of nine matches without a loss leading to the final that saw the Ocean State club take out three of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference on the road, becoming the first-ever Eastern Conference club to lift the Eastern Conference trophy in its inaugural season.

"We knew we wanted to be a competitive and playoff-caliber team from day one," said Rhode Island FC co-founder, technical advisor, and Cranston native Michael Parkhurst. "It's so challenging to put together a brand-new team and have success right away, and that's why it's so impressive to see the team Khano has assembled that fights on the field and proudly represents our club in the community. Last season's success was a product of the work that goes on behind the scenes, from organization and player management to training and performance. We are incredibly excited for the future growth of our club behind Khano's leadership."

Smith was no stranger to the USL Championship, previously serving four years as the first-assistant coach at Birmingham Legion FC, helping lead the Alabama club to four-straight postseason berths. Before his time in Birmingham, Smith was an assistant coach for Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League for three seasons. Smith was also a coach with the New England Revolution Academy, where he spent time with several current Rhode Island FC players during their youth careers.

Smith also enjoyed a successful career as a player, including an 11-year professional journey playing for seven professional teams across four leagues: Carolina Dynamo, Bermuda Hogges, Real Boston Rams (USL Premier Development League), Dandy Town Hornets F.C. (Bermudian Premier Division), New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls (Major League Soccer) and Lincoln City F.C. (EFL League Two). At the international level, Smith captained the Bermuda National Team and appeared in 32 games, including 13 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. He tallied 10 goals across his national team career with the Gombey Warriors.

In December 2022, Smith was part of the sixth graduating class to complete the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) Pro License, finishing a 12-month process that began in December 2021. Joining an elite group of fewer than 75 coaches to have completed the highest-level coaching license in CONCACAF, Smith became the first Bermudian coach to earn the prestigious accreditation.

