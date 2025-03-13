By the Numbers: 2025 Week of Service
March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
As Republic FC celebrated its first win of the year over the weekend, the club also wrapped up its annual week of service with a record-high participation.
With the support of Indomitable Partner Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the team brought together fans, community members, and employees to give back to five organizations in the region:
Community Against Sexual Harm (CASH) - community garden build
The Salvation Army of Sacramento - renovations at the Transitional Living Center
Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services - packaging non-perishable boxes for seniors
Saint John's Program for Real Change - serving lunch, organization and cleaning classrooms & outdoor spaces, garden beautification
CASA Sacramento - care baskets for foster children & teens
With tremendous support from the community, every single volunteer shift was filled throughout the week. In total, 82 volunteers came together to complete 206 hours of community service. Thank you to everyone who participated - together, we are building a Unified Community!
