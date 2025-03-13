Hicks & Funfsinn Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce Hicks & Funfsinn as a proud partner of the club, strengthening its ties with the Central Kentucky community.

As part of the partnership, Hicks & Funfsinn will have the opportunity to integrate the Lexington Sporting Club name and team logo into various marketing materials, including advertising, promotions, and digital content, pending club approval.

"Josh Hicks and I's personal injury law firm, Hicks & Funfsinn, are thrilled to partner with Lexington Sporting Club for the 2025 season," said Greg Funfsinn, founding partner of Hicks & Funfsinn. "Since our founding, Hicks & Funfsinn has supported local athletics at every level from youth sports teams to the pros. As a local Lexington law firm, we are excited to help spread the word about great professional soccer right here in our community at the brand-new Lexington SC Stadium."

The partnership's standout feature is Hicks & Funfsinn's exclusive role as the Yellow Card Presenting Partner for both the USL Championship and USL Super League teams. This unique designation includes branded physical yellow cards distributed to fans during stadium entry at home matches, a prominent broadcast logo feature, and a dedicated video board presence when a yellow card is issued. Hicks & Funfsinn will also be acknowledged with an in-stadium announcement during these moments, ensuring strong visibility throughout the matchday experience.

In addition, Hicks & Funfsinn will also receive LED Field Ribbon signage during Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship home matches.

"Hicks & Funfsinn's commitment to Lexington mirrors our own values at Lexington Sporting Club," said  Kim  Shelton, CEO of Lexington Sporting Club. "They understand the power of local pride and the impact that professional athletes competing in our community can have on young players. By investing in our club, they're investing in a future where kids can see their dreams become reality right here at home."

Lexington Sporting Club looks forward to working alongside Hicks & Funfsinn to engage fans and create memorable experiences throughout the 2025 season.

For more information on Lexington Sporting Club and its partnership with FOX56, visit www.lexsporting.com or tune in to FOX56 for exclusive updates and coverage.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.