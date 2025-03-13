Kenardo Forbes, Hounds' Most Decorated Player, Announces Retirement

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Kenardo Forbes, the most decorated player in Pittsburgh Riverhounds history and holder of multiple USL Championship and club records, has announced his retirement from playing and will move into a coaching role with the Riverhounds.

Forbes, 36, completes a professional career spanning nearly two decades, beginning as a teenager in his native Jamaica and appearing three times for the Jamaican National Team. He then came to the United States, originally to play indoor soccer, before eventually becoming one of the most recognizable players in the USL Championship.

He made his announcement official with a statement posted today to social media. (See Kenardo Forbes' retirement post on Instagram.)

Forbes retires as the all-time record holder in the USL Championship for regular-season assists (66), matches played (295) and minutes played (22,224), accomplishing those feats in 10 seasons with the Rochester Rhinos (2015-17) and Riverhounds (2018-24). He was also named either First Team or Second Team All-League seven times in his career, more than any other player. With the Rhinos, Forbes won the league title in 2015 on an extra time goal in the final that, fittingly, was assisted by Forbes.

With the Riverhounds, he steps away as the team's all-time leader in assists (55) and matches played (226). In 2019, Forbes was one of the three finalists for USL Championship Most Valuable Player after leading the team to the best record in the Eastern Conference. And in his final season as the team's captain, 2023, he became the first player to post consecutive double-digit assist seasons in league history while guiding the Hounds to their first official trophy, the USL Championship Players' Shield.

Forbes' tenure in Pittsburgh coincides with the Riverhounds' most successful run in team history. The club amassed a record of 118-54-67 with Forbes on the roster, putting together a club-best run of seven consecutive seasons both reaching the playoffs and having a winning record.

"For all of his accomplishments, and they're too many to count, Kenny has always put others first. For 10 years, and the last seven in Pittsburgh, he has championed his teammates, entertained the fans and cherished the club and people associated with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

"He has been loyal, but more importantly, invested; consistent, but more importantly constant; and of service to all those around him in an effortless and humble manner. We have all been blessed to share our journeys with King Kenny, and I can assure you the bar has risen because of him."

Forbes' unmatched playing career will be honored with a special pre-match ceremony before the Riverhounds home opener at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. against Hartford Athletic.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.