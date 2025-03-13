Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC starts its journey in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 19 with a First Round matchup against Harpos FC at Southwest University Park.

The opening two rounds of the tournament will air exclusively on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel with match highlights and more Cup-centric content also available. The Second Round fixtures would take place on April 1-2.

This is the first home match for Locomotive in this competition since its inaugural season back in 2019. Los Locos will be playing for their first U.S. Open Cup victory next Wednesday.

El Paso Locomotive FC single-match tickets for this match and all 2025 regular season matches are on sale now and are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. El Paso's 2025 schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.

