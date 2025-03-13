Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC remains at home for the second week of the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Loudon United FC on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and tickets are available for purchase here.

After drawing 1-1 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Week 1, North Carolina FC currently sits in 4th in USL Championship Eastern Conference with a record of 0-0-1 (1 point).

Forward Evan Conway gave NCFC a 1-0 lead off a pass from midfielder Louis Perez in the 22', but Pittsburgh forward Augustine Williams got past Jake McGuire in the 57' for the draw. McGuire played all 90' in net for NCFC, making four saves.

Midfielder Ahmad Al-Qaq and forward Adam Luckhurst both made their professional debuts in the 77', while defender Finn Sundstrom made his first professional start.

SCOUTING LOUDOUN

Loudoun United FC sit on top of the Eastern Conference standings after Week 1 following a 3-1 win against Birmingham Legion FC. Birmingham went up 1-0 in only the second minute, but it was all Loudoun after.

Three different players found the back of the net. Jacob Erlandson tied the game quickly in the fifth minute and Abdellatif Aboukoura grew the lead right before the half-time whistle. Along with the goal, Aboukoura added an assist and three chances created.

Loudoun's final goal came in the 50th minute from Zach Ryan, who also tallied an assist off of Aboukoura's goal. Florian Valot was an effective creator in the Loudoun midfield with an assist and three chances created. Hugo Fauroux got the start in net and made one save.

NEXT UP

After spending the first two weeks at home, NCFC will have its first road trip of the season in Week 3, traveling to FC Tulsa for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on March 22. FC Tulsa will spend its second week of the season on the road at Tampa Bay after a season opening 1-0 win against Phoenix Rising FC.

