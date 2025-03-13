Preview: Hounds at San Antonio FC

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







With a second straight road match to start the season, the Hounds will be looking to build on last week's draw in North Carolina when they travel to face San Antonio FC on Saturday night in the Alamo City.

The Hounds' first outing showed signs of promise and also left room for improvement, a sentiment summed up by head coach Bob Lilley's post-match comments saying, "It looked like a first game."

The positives included Augi Williams getting on the scoresheet in his Hounds debut and a team that looked comfortable on the ball in a road environment. The Hounds had 64 percent of possession in the match, a total higher than in 32 of their 34 league matches a season ago.

On the down side, the team only produced the one goal - that coming on a quick transition play rather than through build-up - so turning the possession into chances has been a focal point for the team. The other big negative are the early-season injuries that are limiting Lilley's selection, as Bertin Jacquesson, Bradley Sample and Perrin Barnes all missed the opening match and continue to work toward a season debut.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is coming off a down year by their standards, having missed the playoffs in 2024. But the home team got the new year off to a winning start, getting a goal from Diogo Pacheco to defeat Monterey Bay, 1-0, to open the new season.

Playmaker Jorge Hernandez, the man with the most assists in the USL Championship over the past two seasons, remains the pivotal figure in the San Antonio attack, and both Juan Agudelo and Jake LaCava have track records of being able to find the net in the Championship.

Fans wanting to catch the match will be able to do so live on SportsNet Pittsburgh, with a replay at 11 p.m. on SNP+ and again on the main channel at 4 p.m. Sunday. The match will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Match Info

Riverhounds (0-0-1) vs. San Antonio FC (1-0-0)

Date: Saturday, March 15

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

Odds: Hounds +150 / Draw +200 / San Antonio +180 (FanDuel)

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #SAvPIT and #Grittsburgh

