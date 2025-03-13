El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Announce Partnership with Metta Performance

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer has launched a new partnership with Metta Performance, an athletic training facility focused on equipping athletes with the physical tools that impact on and off-field performance. This new partnership promotes Locomotive Youth Soccer's mission to continue providing youth players and coaches with access to premier development tools to drive athletic achievement in El Paso.

"Metta Performance represents the missing piece in our puzzle that we call Youth Soccer," Locomotive Director of Academy and Youth Soccer Ivan Militar said. "It is a worldwide trend that serious soccer organizations invest into the area of sports performance to improve the developmental process of young players, and we are now joining that trend. Our goal - to provide college and professional opportunities - will be aided by this partnership, and we cannot be more excited to start the work ahead."

Metta Performance's El Paso-based facility is built on applied sports science allowing them to assess, analyze and design programs that fit various athletes' needs. Taking a personalized approach to help athletes reach their goals to improve speed, agility, strength or overall athletic performance helps to bring out their full potential.

Leading their charge is Fernando Torres, who serves as Performance Manager and Sports Scientist. With a Master's in Exercise Science and multiple certifications in strength, conditioning and mobility, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to every training session. More importantly, his passion about helping young athletes grow in confidence and skill has seen him work with athletes of all levels from the youth to professional ranks.

"We are excited and ready to welcome Locomotive athletes to the Metta Performance team," Facility Manager Esmerelda Valdez Torres said. "We're committed to help them move better, get stronger and perform at their absolute best."

