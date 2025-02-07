Switchbacks Extend Technical Staff Contracts for 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that the club has extended the contracts of Sporting Director Stephen Hogan, Head Coach James Chambers, and Assistant Coach Alan McCann.

"Extending and enhancing technical staff contracts was a Club priority after winning a Championship and planning an ownership transition," said Laura Neumann. "We are excited to have our leadership back and ready to chase down another trophy for Colorado Springs."

Throughout the years of developing the club, Hogan, Chambers, and McCann have forged a strong partnership, working together to build a successful team. Their efforts have led the team to a 61-43-30 record, securing a spot in the championship playoffs for four straight seasons.

The 2024 season saw the club achieve several major milestones, including their highest regular-season finish in history (2nd place), winning the Western Conference Cup, setting a league record with half a million viewers on CBS, and claiming the USL Championship Cup- all in James Chambers' first season as Head Coach.

"Delighted to have extended my time with the organization. I'm very fortunate to have a fantastic staff and a terrific group of players to continue working with on a daily basis. We have some strong foundations in place around the club but we are eager to keep striving for excellence," said Head Coach James Chambers. " On the field our intent is clear, we are focused on taking the necessary steps daily so that we are at a level that keeps us competing for silverware. Off the field, we want to continue to impact the community and entertain our wonderful fan base while growing the game in the Springs. We are aware of how difficult a task this is but our entire group is relishing the challenge that lies ahead."

Chambers joined the Switchbacks after a storied career as a player and one season coaching with the Philadelphia Union Academy. Chambers' playing career lasted 16 years with stints at clubs across Ireland, England, Scotland, and the United States. The Dublin, Ireland native played with Bethlehem Steel FC for four seasons, becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup making 126 appearances and scoring 18 goals in the USL Championship.

"I am thrilled to come back this season," said Stephen Hogan. "We have accomplished a lot in the 2024 season, and I look forward to seeing what else we can do."

Before joining the Switchbacks staff, Hogan served five years as an assistant coach for the Bethlehem Steel FC, the former USLC affiliate of Philadelphia Union, including two playoff years in 2017-2018. During his time with the Steel, Hogan helmed Reading United, the USL League Two affiliate of Philadelphia Union. He led the squad to an overall record of 22-5-1 in his two seasons with the club, as well as an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final.

"We're all hungry to come back and put in even more work this upcoming season as a staff and as a group of players," said Alan McCann. "Taking lessons from last year and using them to improve on the daily details is the plan of action going into pre-season."

McCann previously served as Head Coach of the Philadelphia Union's USL League Two affiliate, Reading United, in 2018 and 2019. During his tenure, he guided the team to an impressive 28-3-5 record, securing consecutive division and conference titles, and leading them to the USL League Two championship game both years. McCann's success earned him the distinction of USL League Two Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, from 2018 to 2022, he held the role of Scouting Director for the USL League Two Scouting Network.

The 2025 technical staff will also include Matt Besmer as the Director of Performance, Calle Brown as the Goalkeeper Coach, Lindsey Bergen as the Director of Team Operations, Keelan Power as the Individual Development Coach, and Dylan Handlovitch as the Head Equipment Manager.

