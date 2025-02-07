Rhode Island FC Adds Aldair Sanchez for 2025 Season

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender Aldair Sanchez for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. native becomes the fifth new signing for the 2025 season and 29th all-time acquisition for RIFC.

"Aldair will provide us with much added quality in the wide areas of the field" said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Over the past two years he has gained valuable USL Championship experience, which is rare for a player at his age."

Sanchez comes to the Ocean State after a successful start to his professional career at Sacramento Republic FC, where he made 68 appearances in two seasons across all competitions. Becoming a regular in the club's starting lineup, Sanchez played in a variety of positions on the left side. The versatile defender helped the club to two-straight playoff appearances during his stay, including a first place Western Conference regular season finish in 2023.

In 2024, Sanchez appeared in every USL Championship game for Sacramento, making 24 starts and scoring a career-high three goals. He was one of four Sacramento players to appear in all 35 games across the regular season and playoffs, and also appeared in all three games of the club's run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals.

Prior to his time in Northern California, Sanchez spent two years playing collegiately with the University of North Carolina, registering 769 minutes in 30 appearances for the Tar Heels. He helped North Carolina reach the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021, before signing for Sacramento and playing his first full professional season in 2023.

During his youth, Sanchez developed through the Portland Timbers Academy. After progressing through the academy ranks, the defender made his professional debut in 2019, making two appearances for then-USL Championship side Portland Timbers 2.

RIFC now has 21 players under contract for the 2025 season, the second under Smith's leadership.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (6): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Dani Rovira, Aldair Sanchez, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

