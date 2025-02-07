Hartford Athletic and Renan Ribeiro Mutually Terminate Contract
February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic and Renan Ribeiro have mutually terminated the goalkeeper's contract with the club. Ribeiro averaged 3.78 saves per game in 27 appearances during the 2024 season, recording 7 clean sheets and conceding 1.19 goals per game.
