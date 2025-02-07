Hartford Athletic and Renan Ribeiro Mutually Terminate Contract

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic and Renan Ribeiro have mutually terminated the goalkeeper's contract with the club. Ribeiro averaged 3.78 saves per game in 27 appearances during the 2024 season, recording 7 clean sheets and conceding 1.19 goals per game.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.