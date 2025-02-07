Miami FC Announces Tulu as Latest Addition to Defense

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of center back Tulu.

Tulu joins Miami FC following his 2024 campaign with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC. Tulu had 24 appearances for the Tennessee team, including the USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals against Orange County SC.

Prior to signing with Memphis, Tulu played three seasons for Hartford Athletic from 2021 to 2023. Tulu had 54 appearances for Hartford across all competitions and scored three goals for the team in this time. In May of 2023, San Antonio FC acquired the Togolese defender for the remainder of the 2023 USL Championship season.

"I'm thrilled to join Miami FC! I can't wait to get started, give my all on the pitch, and bring joy to our amazing fans," said Tulu. "It's time to work hard and make this season unforgettable!"

Before starting his career in the States, Tulu had a couple international stints. The defender signed with semiprofessional team HFK Třebíč in the Czech Republic. Following his time in the Czech Republic, Tulu signed his first professional contract with the Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa) and made his first USL Championship appearances before returning to Europe to play for Portugal's Sporting Clube Ideal.

