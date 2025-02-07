El Paso Locomotive FC Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that single game tickets for its 2025 USL Championship season are now available for purchase to the general public via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

El Paso's 34-match season will kick off with the 2025 Home Opener at Southwest University Park against 2024 USL Championship winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, March 8. El Paso Locomotive FC's full 2025 USL Championship schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.

To check out Locomotive's full 2025 Theme Night schedule, click here. Information on 2025 Giveaways will be announced at a later date.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.