Oakland Roots SC Announces Project 51O Product Etsgar Cruz's Move to Club América

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC proudly announces that Project 51O-developed player Etsgar Cruz is making the move to Liga MX powerhouse Club América. This milestone marks the first-ever international step for a Project 51O product and the third Roots player to secure an opportunity abroad, following Ethan Kohler's move to Werder Bremen and Drew Murray's transition to Freiberg.

"We are extremely proud of what we are building with Project 51O as a pathway for young local players into the professional game," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "Etsgar has been with our club since 2022, identified through our Roots Recognize Initiative, and developed through our system between 51O and the first team. His progression is a testament to the opportunities we are creating for young talent in Oakland."

Cruz first signed an academy contract with the Roots first team in 2023, making two appearances that season. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, he signed a professional contract and went on to make 16 first-team appearances across all competitions.

The move to Club America ends Cruz's contract with Oakland Roots. Congratulations, Etsgar! Wishing you the best as you take this next step in your career with Club América.

