Indy Eleven Signs Scottish Defender Finn McRobb

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed defender Finn McRobb, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 23-year-old McRobb began his professional career at Minnesota United FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024. The 6'3, 180-pound McRobb played in 23 matches, starting 19 and logging 1,861 minutes. He had 99 duels won, 28 tackles won, 18 interceptions, 20 shots, one goal, and an assist.

McRobb had a prolific collegiate career at High Point University in North Carolina. From 2020-23, the Glasgow, Scotland, native started all 67 games, scoring eight goals and adding two assists in his four seasons. A mainstay on the back line, McRobb played 5,905 minutes in his collegiate career, captaining the squad his final two years.

At High Point, McRobb earned Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and he was a three-time All-Region and four-time All-Big South First Team performer.

In his youth, McRobb developed with Celtic FC in his hometown of Glasgow from 2009-2020. In 2019-20, he featured for Celtic's reserves team.

In Indy Eleven franchise history, McRobb is the fourth Scottish player, joining Jack Blake (played U19 for Scotland), Nicki Paterson (2016-17), and Cammy Smith (2021). Boys in Blue coach Sean McAuley made an appearance for Scotland's U21 National Team, and he also shares a Minnesota United connection with McRobb, having served as assistant coach and interim coach there prior to coming to Indy.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (2/7/25)

Goalkeepers (4): Reice Charles-Cook, ^Ryan Hunsucker, Antony Siaha, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (9): Pat Hogan, ^Maverick McCoy, Finn McRobb, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (7): Jack Blake, Oliver Brynéus, Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

^USL Academy Contract

