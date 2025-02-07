Preseason Contest against MLS Side New England Revolution Available to Stream

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic will hit the road for a preseason matchup against the New England Revolution on Saturday, February 15th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, and fans can watch the action live via the online stream at Revolutionsoccer.net.

Complimentary tickets to watch the game in-person are available for Hartford Athletic Season Ticket Members and can be claimed via a link sent to their email. To learn more about becoming a Season Ticket Member, visit hartfordathletic.com/seasontickets or call (860) 298-9233.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.