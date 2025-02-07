Preseason Contest against MLS Side New England Revolution Available to Stream
February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic will hit the road for a preseason matchup against the New England Revolution on Saturday, February 15th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, and fans can watch the action live via the online stream at Revolutionsoccer.net.
Complimentary tickets to watch the game in-person are available for Hartford Athletic Season Ticket Members and can be claimed via a link sent to their email. To learn more about becoming a Season Ticket Member, visit hartfordathletic.com/seasontickets or call (860) 298-9233.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 7, 2025
- Preseason Contest against MLS Side New England Revolution Available to Stream - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Preseason Contest against MLS Side New England Revolution Available to Stream
- MLS Alum Sebastian Anderson Joins Hartford Athletic
- First Round Matchup Set for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Hartford Athletic Unveil 2025 Promotional Schedule
- Hartford Athletic to Release Promotional Schedule and Open Single-Game Ticket Sales on February 4