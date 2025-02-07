Academy Goalkeeper Tumac Cerna to Represent Nicaragua in Concacaf U17 Qualifiers

Today at 1:00 p.m., Republic FC goalkeeper Tumac Cerna-Herrera will join Nicaragua's U17 Boys National Team for its opening match in the 2025 Concacaf U17 Qualifiers. Cerna-Herrera was named to the competition roster after joining the squad at training camp in January.

This will be Tumac's first international competition. After a standout start to the 2024-25 academy season, he earned his first call up to join Nicaragua's U17 team for training camp in November. For the tournament, Nicaragua has been drawn to Group C with Mexico, Barbados, Belize, and Dominica. After round-robin play, the group winner will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 16-year-old is the latest of Republic FC's homegrown players to represent the Indomitable Club with their respective national teams, combining for 19 selections since the start of 2024. Earlier this year, defender Chibi Ukaegbu joined the U20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for training camp and scrimmages against the U.S. Men's National Team and Nashville SC.

Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 70 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, participating in various national team programs including training camps, competitions, and Regional ID Centers.

